Egypt: Orange and Deezer Announced Exclusive Partnership to Bring Music Service in Egypt

17 November 2020
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Shana Rafter

Orange Egypt announced a new partnership with Deezer where customers will have the opportunity to sign up for Deezer Premium with unlimited access to music and podcasts as well as offering new users 1 month of Deezer Premium for free.

Ahmed El-Abd, Chief Commercial Officer at Orange Egypt, said, "We seek through this cooperation, which is a strong addition to what we offer to our customers interested in music, to continue our lead in the field of cultural and musical activities and to provide all that is new and distinctive in the field of entertainment to the Egyptian market."

"We will, in cooperation with Deezer, and a major company specialized in music production, offer a unique experience to our customers through the largest music platform, which includes a variety of Arabic and foreign content, modern and exclusive songs that meet all tastes," he added.

On the other hand, Tarek Mounir, Deezer's CEO in MENAT, said, "Music is a natural part of life in Egypt and we want to make it easy for its fans to get to enjoy their favourite tunes. Orange is one of our closest partners in France and I'm genuinely excited to launch this partnership in Egypt. Getting your music and podcast fix should be easy. Working together with Orange allows us to offer Orange customers all the benefits of Deezer without any hassle."

