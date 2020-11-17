Ethiopia Ready to Receive Its Citizens Fled to Neighboring Countries

17 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Government of Ethiopian is ready to receive and reintegrate its fellow citizens fleeing to neighboring countries, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

Premier Abiy tweeted that "We vow to our innocent civilians that have fled, to protect their property, enable humanitarian support by the ENDF and guarantee their peace upon return."

It is to be recalled that the government is undertaking law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State following the unexpected attack orchestrated by the defiant TPLF Junta on the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) Northern Command.

