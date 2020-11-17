Malawi Still Hopeful of Afcon Qualification

Malawi national team which remains third in Group B of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) following a goalless draw against group leaders Burkina Faso at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Monday is still hopeful to get the qualification.

Skipper John Banda has not given up hope of reaching the finals to be hosted in Cameroon despite a disappointing result on Monday.

The Flames dreams of securing a ticket for the tournament suffered a minor setback with a 0-0 home draw with the visitors.

Malawi now have four points and on third position in their group with Burkina Fasso on the summit table with eight points followed by Uganda with seven points while South Sudan are anchoring the group with three points.

The task is a must win for Malawi in their last two matches against Uganda at home and South Sudan away to secure six points.

"We still have the chance to qualify. It's not over yet. We still have two games and anything can happen.

"We have the quality to win against Uganda , everything happens in football," said Banda.

Coach Meke Mwase also is upbeat that his charges have "a chance" to seal qualification.

On Monday, the Flames created many scoring opportunities, especially in the second half but they lacked the killer punch upfront.

Mwase deployed five natural defenders, three midfielders and two strikers, underlining his quest not to let the visitors penetrate his back-line.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Flame's rock solid defense kept Burkina Faso's attacking trio of Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore and compatriots Dayo Issoufu and Lassina Soudine at bay throughout the first half.

On the other hand, the host displayed a free flowing football from the back up to the front while Ernest Kakhobwe's man of the match performance denied the visitors scoring opportunities.

The first half ended in a stalemate and the score line remained as such at the end of the 90 minutes.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

51vote

Article Rating