Namibia: Over 100 Get Land Titles

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA - In the quest to formalise and decongest the informal settlements, government through the flexible land tenure system handed over 117 land hold titles to residents of Onawa at Oshakati recently.The land hold titles were delivered at a cost of over N$1 million.

The land hold titles were distributed amongst all four schemes at Onawa with Killian-Sheehama scheme receiving eight, Omugongo (40) Nalitungwe (41) and Dr Hage Geingob block ervern (28).

The area has already been serviced and beneficiaries will be accorded basic services such as water, electricity and roads.

In March this year Killian-Sheehama scheme also received 55 land hold titles. Onawa has a population of 392 of which 326 were relocated from high risk, flood-prone areas.

Land reform minister Calle Schlettwein said the handing over of the land hold titles demonstrates the government's determination to avail land to Namibians.

"The delivery of these land hold titles is another fulfillment of the Swapo government as promised in our election manifesto, which among others promises accelerated land delivery, enhances access to land and ensures security of tenure for all," said Schlettwein.

In addition to land delivery, Schlettwein said the land titles will also contribute to poverty eradication through the enhancement of tenure security.

Apart from land accessibility and the eradication of poverty, Schlettwein also stressed that the process is much cheaper compared to individual registration of land.

He said beneficiaries would have spent up to N$7 200 for registration of a plot of a similar size under the freehold system.

The said amount does not include surveying and acquisition of land prices.The minister applauded the Oshakati Town Council for availing land and called upon other local authorities to emulate the good gesture for the benefit of the people.

At present, the Land Rights office is busy registering land titles for Gobabis while registration for Onyika at Okuryangava in Windhoek is at an advanced stage.

He said the ministry has also received requests from Outapi, Otjiwarongo, Mariental and Lüderitz to implement the flexible land tenure schemes.

Furthermore, the minister dismissed claims that the flexible land tenure is not working.

"There are so many disturbing and misleading conceptions from some quarters in our country, who insinuate that the flexible land tenure is not working. As Namibians let us not only hear and believe but let us analyse and decide based on evidence," stressed Schlettwein.

He warned the beneficiaries against selling the titles and becoming homeless again.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na