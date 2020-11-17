Ethiopia: Reports, Footages Claiming Airstrike On City of Mekelle False

17 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Reports by two international media outlets about an air strike on the city of Mekele and footages used claiming to show the said air strike are false, Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check said.

The State of Emergency Fact Check stated that the information regarding civilian casualty due to the air strike is also not true.

The State of Emergency Fact Check said an air strike indeed took place on TPLF military targets outside the city of Mekele.

The air strike, part of the law enforcement operation, was carried out on key military targets of TPLF based on reliable information.

In its law enforcement operations on the junta, the National Defense Force has been focused on operations outside of towns to minimize civilian casualty, the State of Emergency Fact Check said.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.