Malawi: Msakakuona Names Malawi - U17 Squad for Cosafa Youth Championship

Malawi U-17 National Team Coach Declerk Msakakuona has named his final 20 member squad for this year's Cosafa Youth Championship scheduled for Port Elizabeth between 19-29 November.

The team is expected to leave for South Africa on Tuesday morning through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

The Junior Flames are in Group B alongside Zambia, Botswana and Comoros.

They will begin their group stage campaign with a game against Botswana on November 7, before facing Zambia on November 22 .

Malawi last group phase match will be on November 25 against Comoros.

The tournament will act as a Zonal qualifier for the 2021 CAF Under-17 Cup of Nations with two top teams making it to the finals in Morocco.

Below is the full Squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Alex Dzimbiri, Justice Mhone, Caleb Chirwa.

DEFENDERS: Edward Phiri, Yankho Chitembeya, Innocent Sikwese, Cliff Mbewe, Andrew Lameck, Pilirani Issa.

MIDFIELDERS: Prince Minandi, Steven Banda, Precious Chamangwana, James Chomba, Renald Mapulanga, McDonald Chiwanda.

STRIKERS: Enock Dumuza, Islam Mayiwa, Chifundo Mphasi, Samson Zakeyu and Timothy Nyasulu

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

00vote

Article Rating