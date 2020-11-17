South Africa: Western Cape Government Issues Coronavirus Covid-19 Hotspot Alert for the Garden Route

17 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Western Cape Government has issued an urgent hotspot alert for the Garden Route, due to the rapidly increasing number of Covid-19 cases in that area. This spike is mainly contributing to the notable growth of active cases in the Western Cape.

Specifically, we are concerned about the increasing number of cases in George, Knysna and Bitou. George, which currently has 628 active cases, has the highest number of active cases in the province.

Over the weekend, we saw:

160 new cases in George

145 new cases in Knysna/Bitou

41 new cases in Mossel Bay

7 new cases in Hessequa

Along with the increasing number of cases in the region, we are also seeing the number of hospitalisations increase. Our hospitals still have sufficient capacity to cope with the surge in cases, however, we must all be taking responsibility to ensure that we are able to contain the further spread of the virus.

The hotspot team for the Garden Route has increased surveillance, through screening and testing. We are also working closely with the municipalities, environmental health teams, and stakeholders in the region to manage and contain the spread. This includes a concerted communications campaign in the area. We are also paying special attention to vulnerable groups, including old age homes.

We need every single resident of the Garden Route and visitors to the region to help us stop this surge by:

Wearing your mask at all times when out in public places

Avoiding gatherings

Avoiding crowded places, especially when there is poor ventilation

Staying at least 1.5 metre apart

Washing your hands with soap and water regularly

If you feel sick, stay at home and if you are experiencing symptoms, call the hotline on 080 928 4102 for directions and next steps.

We will only be able to bring this situation under control if everyone takes responsibility now.

On Thursday, my weekly digital press conference will specifically focus on the Garden Route and I will set out more details on our response plans for the district.

Let's stay safe and keep moving forward.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.