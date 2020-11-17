Liberia: BnB Begins Operations in Liberia

17 November 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — BNB, a technology, and licensed remittance company has been officially opened its offices in Liberia.

The Financial Technology Company, which is headquartered in Canada, is determined to extend its operations to all African Countries, with Liberia now joining Sierra Leone and Guinea as a third subsidiary.

BNB is led by a team of professionals with expertise in software development and remittance business management. Our chairman, Brian Fox, is a former Executive VP of Western Union and our CEO/Co-Founder, Dr. Oumar Rafiou Barry, holds a Ph.D. in Engineering from the University of Toronto and has been a Professor of Engineering at some of the best universities in the USA.

BNB is here to partner with all relevant stakeholders (banks, Telco and wallet operators) in the financial industry to revolutionize remittance business by enabling customers have access to their funds digitally. We are technology driven company with wide range of solutions for an efficient financial sector.

Currently, BNB has about 100 plus employees, 80% of them are based in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia and the other 20% are based in North America.

In Canada, BNB is a 100% cashless remittance company used by thousands of customers to send money to their loved ones in 17 African countries including Liberia.

"In Africa, we are not only a licensed remittance company, but we are also an aggregator of Money Transfer Companies, Telecommunications Companies, and Banks. Some of our strategic partners include MoneyGram, RIA, Small World, GT Bank, MTN, Orange, UBA, OMNEX, Transfast, Wari and so on" Alpha Ousmane Barry, BNB Group COO disclosed.

In Sierra Leone and Guinea, BNB has about 400 locations where customers can send and receive money. This does not include the banks and Telcos that BNB has partnered with such as UBA, GT Bank, Orange, MTN, etc.

According to Barry, BNB as a Fintech Company that focuses on innovation takes into consideration the needs of customers and partners, thus offering them new innovative products and services.

BNB was successful in becoming the first Financial Technology Company to develop and launch an app, that enables customers to digitally pick up their remittances and deposit it in a bank account or mobile wallet, from anywhere in the world.

The BNB Cash App is an amazingly easy to navigate platform that is found on Apple and Google Play Store for download.

For remittance pick up in Liberia, BNB offices are located first floor in the DITCO Building on Randall Street, Johnson Street, Clara town, Old Road and Kakata respectively.

This new Financial Technology Company will support the Central Bank of Liberia vision of financial inclusion.

