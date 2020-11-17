Namibia: New Executive Directors Appointed

PRIME minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has appointed Pendapala Naanda as executive director in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation.

Naanda replaces Selma Ashipala-Musavyi who retired in June this year. His contract is for five years, effective from 1 January 2021.

The Namibian reported in September that Naanda was returning to take up the executive director's position.

In a statement on Monday, the Secretary to Cabinet George Simataa said Naanda has been serving as Namibia's ambassador or permanent representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva and other international organisations in Switzerland since 2018.

Sikongo Haihambo has been appointed the executive director in the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade for a fixed contract of five years, effective from 1 December 2020.

Haihambo is a seasoned executive with over 25 years' managerial experience at senior and executive levels in both the private and public sectors.

"I congratulate the newly appointed executive directors and wish them success in their new assignments," Simataa said.