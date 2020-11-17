Namibia: Presidency Evasive On ACC Top Job

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob's office has chosen to remain silent on whether the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director general position will be advertised or if the contract of the incumbent will be renewed.

ACC director general Paulus Noa's contract ends on 31 December. Noa has been heading the institution for 15 years.

He has not indicated that he will step down when his term ends.

"Please contact the appointing authority as they will be in a position to comment on the contract," he said last week.

Geingob's office provided vague answers to detailed questions sent to the president last week through his spokesperson, Alfredo Hengari.

The questions included whether Noa would be reappointed.

"The process to fill the vacancy of the position of the director general of the Anti-Corruption Commission will be carried out in line with the relevant legislation," Hengari said.

The ACC Act of 2003 states that "the National Assembly appoints the director general and deputy director general upon nomination by the president".

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's office, through her spokesperson, Saima Shaanika, refused to comment on Noa's contract.

"The prime minister indicates that the modalities for the appointment are prescribed under the ACC Act, and such process will be followed in dealing with this case, and the announcement will be made once it is finalised," she said.

Political commentators say Geingob should introduce inclusive and transparent measures in the appointment of the ACC director general.

These measures would avoid appointing an individual loyal to politicians, they say.

The executive director of the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), Graham Hopwood, says if the head of an anti-corruption agency is given the job by the head of state, the appointee inevitably has an incentive to defer to the will of the appointer.

"International best practice suggests that the appointment and removal of anti-corruption agency heads should be the joint responsibility of several stakeholders, including the executive, legislature, and non-state actors," Hopwood says.

"This avoids the possibility of the executive making decisions that are in the interests of one political group instead of the public."

He says while he sees the need for the ACC Act to be amended to strengthen the anti-graft body's independence, the appointment of the ACC director must be treated in the same way as that of the chief electoral officer of the Electoral Commission of Namibia.

"Ideally, the head of the ACC should be appointed in a similar manner to the chief electoral officer - with an independent panel selecting the successful candidate in a process that can be scrutinised by the public.

"In general, I think the Anti-Corruption Act should be amended to strengthen its independence so that its senior appointments are made in the way I describe above, and that it operates independently so that the Office of the Prime Minister cannot interfere in the way that it has recently with regard to appointments of the executive director and the chief investigator," Hopwood says.

Analyst Henning Melber says the position should have been advertised mid-2020 to ensure a greater chance of conducting a proper selection process.

Melber says Geingob should invite a consultative body, including members of other parties and civil society, to offer him advice on the appointment of the next director general.

"The president could have publicly invited applications submitted to his office. This would allow him to select the person who seems best qualified. Such qualifications could include to be politically non-partisan, have no other affiliations that may create conflicts of interest, and be clearly above any suspicion of being a political opportune appointment.

"It would be entirely at the discretion of the president to arrange such an open selection process, which the act does not prevent."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Melber says in the absence of a transparent selection process, the ACC remains "a toothless lion whose claws are tied".

"After all, this is an institution in the general public interest and not a party-political affair. But given the recent involvement by high-ranking Swapo members in cases which would require a closer look and investigation by the ACC, it seems unlikely that such transparency is wanted or intended.

"Meanwhile, this would be a way to restore some trust in public institutions and the current government," he says.

Commentator Ndumbah Kamwanyah says judging from Noa's performance in the past 15 years, he has not been "aggressive and proactive enough".

"Advertising the position is one key element to enhancing transparency and public trust. Namibians are jittery and wary about everything government. Therefore it's imperative that measures be stepped up to ensure transparency, including an open and public interview."