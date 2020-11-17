Namibia: Swapo Plans to Kill Me - Swartbooi

LANDLESS People's Movement leader Bernadus Swartbooi has alleged the ruling Swapo party wants to eliminate him.

He said this while addressing his party's supporters at an election campaign rally at Keetmanshoop on Sunday.

The outspoken parliamentarian charged that Swapo is plotting to eliminate opposition leaders it finds to be threats.

"Swapo plans to kill me," he insisted, adding that people take things lightly because someone is not yet dead.

He called supporters between the age of 18 and 45 years to stand ready should the plan to eliminate him succeed to ensure nothing he has done was in vain.

"I am not afraid to die, but I don't want what we have started to die if it happens that I am dead," the parliamentarian added.

He told the party supporters he was not deliberately telling them that his life is under threat because he wants to instil fear in them.

Swartbooi said he has engaged some countries represented in the country about the plot to eliminate him, adding that the life of his deputy, Hennie Seibeb, is also under threat.

"The enemy is planning an attack on us, because it is defeated," he remarked.

He claimed Swapo's elimination plot was also triggered by that it has no intellectual capacity to handle opposition leaders during political debates in a democracy.

He insisted that Swapo has reached a "cul-de-sac", as the capacity of those driving it is depleted. Therefore, it is not a secret Swapo has nothing to offer, he added, labelling it a "broken down and dead" political project of the past.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will soon have its funeral and tombstone unveiling," he said.

Swartbooi also remarked that Namibia has crossed all points towards self-destruction, adding that all signs are there, as happened in Rwanda before the 1994 genocide.

Swartbooi urged party members to vote LPM into power during the upcoming regional council and local authority elections.

"Your vote is a decisive vote that counts for change," he reminded them.

Swartbooi dismissed allegations that LPM is a tribal-based party for Nama people, saying it is a party for all Namibians aimed at rebuilding the nation by focusing on national building.

He claimed that the ruling party has failed in national building because certain people from specific tribes occupied government institutions.

"When nation-building fails, state-building fails," he noted.

When approached for comment on Swartbooi's allegations that Swapo wants to kill him, Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa asked: "Why doesn't he go to the police?" She reiterated that he must report to the police before she hung up.

- [email protected]