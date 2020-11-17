Namibia: Women Urged Not to Withdraw GBV Cases

PRIME minister Saara Kuugongelwa- Amadhila has urged women not to withdraw cases of gender-based violence they report to the police against their loved ones.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said this when she was speaking at a Swapo rally at Outapi in the Omusati region on Saturday.

"Where we observe gender-based violence happening, we should report it to the police," she said.

She also urged parents to teach their children to respect other people's rights, and told community members to encourage people subjected to gender-based violence to report cases to the police.

The PM said the victims should not be pressured to withdraw cases once they have been reported to the police.

"When we are called upon to give testimony, in order for the perpetrators to be brought to book, let us come forward and give testimony. The government is committed to fighting gender-based violence," she said.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila also implored men to report cases of gender-based violence.

"We are not only aiming to protect women but we are aiming to protect everybody. We are also going to have a special force with experts in handling gender-based violence to deal with these issues and to expedite the process," she said.

The prime minister also told people at the rally they should ensure they vote for Swapo candidates in the 25 November regional council and local authority elections.

"Do not vote for those who like to insult other people, because when people are talking about development, they are pointing fingers to people. We want people to be serious in council meetings. However, this can only be done if Swapo takes all the seats in the Outapi Town Council," she said.

She also said Swapo was not a party of old people as this view was being peddled by opposition parties.

"Now that Swapo leaders liberated the country and they are in the process of developing it, they have good ideas, they are being insulted every day because they are old. Is that right?" she asked.