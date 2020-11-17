South Africa: The Harm of the Archaic Institution That Is the Beauty Pageant

16 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Lwando Xaso

Pageants have undoubtedly played a role in how Trump and many like him see and value women.

First published in DM168

With the spectacular downfall of Trump this past weekend, we all reflected on all the things he symbolises such as xenophobia, white supremacy, imperialism, patriarchy and sexism, among many others. Throughout his life there is evidence that he views women as his playthings who only have value to the extent that they can pleasure him.

It is no wonder that Trump owned the Miss Universe pageant for nearly two decades. His creepy behaviour behind the scenes at Miss Universe is well documented. In 2015 Trump was forced to sell the pageant after his reprehensible comments about Mexicans drove away broadcasters.

Pageants have undoubtedly played a role in how Trump and many like him see and value women. I have not watched a beauty pageant since Jo-Ann Strauss won Miss South Africa in 2000. Even then I was ambivalent about beauty pageants. The perfect image the women portrayed was so unattainable that it was alienating rather than inspiring.

It seemed to me that the point of pageants is for women to internalise a value system that prizes them...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

