Gambia: National Museum Gambia Portrait Competition Opens for Participation

17 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Yunus S. Saliu

The National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in partnership with Daughter of Africa Foundation (DOAF) Wednesday, 11 November launched National Museum The Gambia Portrait Competition also known as Art Bantaba 2020.

The competition was launched through the medium of painting and drawing only with a unique opportunity for artists and it is open to established artists in The Gambia.

The laid down criteria for National Museum The Gambia Portrait Competition which is immediately open for participation requests that individual work should be canvas size up to 72cm; works should be executed in paintings and drawings only, artist should write his or her name at the back of their work and only finished work will be accepted for submission.

According to Mamat Sallah, assistant director Museum and Monuments - NCAC submission must be delivered to the National Museum in Banjul on before the closing date 29 January 2021.

Registration for the competition is free but "there is a Google form created to access the entry for any individual participant and also the entry is open to all established Gambian artistes without any age restriction," he explained.

The winner of the competition as 1st prize will go home with £300, 2nd prize will have £200 and 3rd prize will get £100."

Mr. Sallah disclosed that the competition is not the first project that National Centre for Arts and Culture would collaborate with DOAF. Among their past collaboration includes digitisation process at the National Museum, Photography Skills Training for museum staff, 15 Orde of Art video work on Gambian artists.

For further information on how to participate, individual can reach Messrs Famara Fatty Programe Manager DOAF and Mamat Sallah, assistant director Museum and Monuments NCAC.

The Daughters Of Africa Foundation (DOAF) was formed in November 2016 in The Gambia and was born out of the initiative led by KORI,(a London based charity), that has been developing models of youth and community work in The Gambia since 2014 through its Vessel UK Programme.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.