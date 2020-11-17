Gambia: National Museum Gambia Portrait Competition Opens for Participation

The National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in partnership with Daughter of Africa Foundation (DOAF) Wednesday, 11 November launched National Museum The Gambia Portrait Competition also known as Art Bantaba 2020.

The competition was launched through the medium of painting and drawing only with a unique opportunity for artists and it is open to established artists in The Gambia.

The laid down criteria for National Museum The Gambia Portrait Competition which is immediately open for participation requests that individual work should be canvas size up to 72cm; works should be executed in paintings and drawings only, artist should write his or her name at the back of their work and only finished work will be accepted for submission.

According to Mamat Sallah, assistant director Museum and Monuments - NCAC submission must be delivered to the National Museum in Banjul on before the closing date 29 January 2021.

Registration for the competition is free but "there is a Google form created to access the entry for any individual participant and also the entry is open to all established Gambian artistes without any age restriction," he explained.

The winner of the competition as 1st prize will go home with £300, 2nd prize will have £200 and 3rd prize will get £100."

Mr. Sallah disclosed that the competition is not the first project that National Centre for Arts and Culture would collaborate with DOAF. Among their past collaboration includes digitisation process at the National Museum, Photography Skills Training for museum staff, 15 Orde of Art video work on Gambian artists.

For further information on how to participate, individual can reach Messrs Famara Fatty Programe Manager DOAF and Mamat Sallah, assistant director Museum and Monuments NCAC.

The Daughters Of Africa Foundation (DOAF) was formed in November 2016 in The Gambia and was born out of the initiative led by KORI,(a London based charity), that has been developing models of youth and community work in The Gambia since 2014 through its Vessel UK Programme.