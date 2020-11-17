Gambia: Yoruba Community Elects New Executive

After almost 22 years of existence contributing to the country's economic and education sectors, the Yoruba community in The Gambia on Sunday elected its new executive.

Ajibilce Olusegun Mathew, the newly elected president of community, expressed delight to be elected for a second term as the president of the Yoruba Community in the Gambia.

"The community knows the caliber of people they have as leaders are professional people because we have lecturers among us and even doctors. The executive is learned people that can move the affairs of the community."

He added that one of their responsibilities as an executive body is to drive the community agenda as the day-to-day activities entirely lay on their heads.

"The Yoruba community has been founded about 22 years ago and we are non-governmental organization that has been giving out scholarship to Gambians."

Among their responsibilities, he added, is to guide the community to be law abiding.

He described The Gambia as a peaceful country that has welcomed people from the sub-region and beyond, noting that Gambians are generally known to be peace-loving.

Dr. Sam Ochulor, president of the Nigerian community in The Gambia, said he was impressed with the way and manner the election was conducted.

He called on elected members to deliver as expected; saying it is the beginning of another leadership challenge.

"I call on all Nigerians in The Gambia to protect the integrity of Nigeria and be law abiding."

Mr. Timothy, Nigeria consular officer in The Gambia congratulated both the election commissioners and the newly elected members.

He challenged them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria in The Gambia.