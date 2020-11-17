Gambia: Tallinding Ward Constructs Humps to Reduce Frequent Accidents

Tallinding Ward Development Committee in collaboration with the Tallinding Community last week completed the construction of humps locally called 'Sleeping Police' in Tallinding.

The ramps are designed to minimize the frequent road accidents which occurred within the community.

Karamo Ceesay, Ward Councilor for Tallinding South said the construction of the bulges would significantly reduce frequent road accidents in Tallinding.

"We have a lot of kids around and they do cross the road, play within around the road and as such constructing these sleeping police will help us a lot", he stated.

According to him, Tallinding Ward Development Committee has embarked on series of activities after assuming office just 3 years ago, noting that they made significant improvements at the Tallinding Community Health Centre and Tallinding Cemetery.

"The Tallinding Ward Development Committee also distributed forty-foot container loaded with medical equipment, school materials to various communities across the country."

The materials used for the construction of the sleeping police were donated by Ebou Mala's Children's charity Foundation (EMCCF) and The National Police Aid Convoys (NPAC) in partnership with Tallinding South Ward Development Committee.