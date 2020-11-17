Gambia: WASSCE 2020 - 309 Students Get 9 Credits

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education on Monday disclosed that 309 students scored nine (9) credits in the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), comprising 203 males and 106 females.

Louis Moses Mendy made this disclosure at a press briefing held at the Regional Education office in Kanifing.

He recalled that at total of 13422 students sat the WASSCE in 2020, out of which 56% are female and the remaining percentage, male.

Giving the analysis of the report, he said a total of 922 students with 5 credits in 2019 compared to 912 in 2020.

He indicated that they have fewer people with five credits this year compared to 2019.

For those with 6 credits, he said, 707 students had 6 credits in 2020 compared to 685 in 2019. "548 candidates scored 7 credits in 2020 whereas 510 did in 2019. In 2019, 367 candidates scored 8 credits and 406 in 2020."

For those with 9 credits, 309 students scored 9 credits in 2020 as opposed to 313 in 2019.

Accumulatively, he said, they have 2882 candidates with credits from 5 to 9 in 2020 as opposed to 2797 in 2019, indicating that there has been an increment in the number of students that scored 5 credits and above in 2020.

PS Mendy recalled that in 2019, 3050 students did not have a pass in their subjects which has reduced to 2286 in 2020. "In 2019 it was 22.6% and that has dropped to 17.0% in 2020 that percentage is what we have to reduce as a sector and that's what we are committed to reduce." He noted

Nonetheless, he said, the students have to be commended for their performance as they sat the exams under conditions that were challenging.

He commended all the stakeholders including the regional directors and teachers for delivering services to the students under these difficult conditions.

He reminded that education is a collective responsibility and that "if we all put in our individual efforts and contributions, I am sure in few years the quality that we are all yearning for will be a thing of the past. We are aware as a sector that we still have to do a lot of work and that is why we are calling on every stakeholder to join us in our crusade ." he said.