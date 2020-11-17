Gambia: Hon. Saho Slams Barrow for Using State Resources in By-Elections

Sulayman Saho, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Central Badibou has said that President Adama Barrow should not brag about Kerr Jarga Ward and Niamina West by-elections after his party emerged victorious in both areas.

Hon. Saho was speaking during an interview with this reporter over the weekend.

According to him, the National People's Party (NPP) emerged victorious against their opponents because they used state resources, inducements and threatened local authorities and senior government officials of losing their jobs.

Hon. Saho added that ministers and political advisers of President Adama Barrow were seen parading the length and breadth of Kerr Jarga Ward.

"If one should analyse the result properly, the defeat doesn't worth celebration since government used a lot of money to canvass for votes and still most of the people cast against NPP," he said.

He added that President Adama Barrow should put it at the back of his mind that both elections shouldn't be used as a barometer for his political progress or a bench mark for 2021.

According to him, Hon. Salifu Jawo's defection to NPP did not shock the villagers.

"We still need to sensitise people by choosing leaders who will serve the people not their individual interest. He stated that those who didn't vote at all far outnumbered the entire votes cast, indicating that majority didn't support NPP in Kerr Jarga," he said.

Hon. Saho, however, admits that Kerr Jarga is not a strong base for UDP and APRC, and that they need more rigorous efforts before 2021 presidential elections in the area.

The Central Badibou lawmaker called on UDP supporters not to see it as a humiliation but a challenge, which he said needs to be tackled. He thus thanked the entire North Bank Region (NBR) team for their political participation.