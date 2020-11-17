Ethiopia, France Sign 15 Million Euro Grant Agreement

16 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — A 15-million-Euros grant agreement aimed to develop "safely managed" sanitation services, improve water supply services in the capital city and 22 secondary cities as well as support the eradication of open-air defecation was signed between the governments of Ethiopia and France.

During the signing ceremony, Finance State Minister Yasmin Wohabrebbi said the grant will contribute to the Second Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Program (UWSSPII) to support the Ethiopian government's efforts to sanitation.

According to her, the program would benefit about 3.9 million inhabitants through specifically financing direct access to safe sanitation services and improved hygiene practices for Ethiopian citizens in selected urban areas among the beneficiary secondary cities.

"In a country exhibiting an elevated demographic and urban growth, water and sanitation issues are at the heart of national priorities for health, social and environmental reasons," Yasmin pointed out, adding that lack of adequate sanitation infrastructure not only jeopardizes the health of many citizens but also puts women and girls significantly at risk of harassment and sexual assault and has a major impact on their ability to manage their menstrual hygiene."

The state minister further elaborated that the grant also aims to increase the impacts of the program in favor of social inclusion and gender equality in selected secondary cities.

Following the signing of the grant agreement, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Frank Riester affirmed his country's commitment to continue supporting the Ethiopia reform initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ethiopia and France established diplomatic relations in 1897.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.