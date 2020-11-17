South Africa: The Year of Children's Broken Dreams - and How to Repair Them

analysis

This week there are two international commemorative days relevant to children's lives in South Africa: World Toilet Day and World Children's Day. They offer us an opportunity to reflect on the state of our children's nation.

If you are an adult, as most readers of Maverick Citizen probably are, I want to ask you this week to start by thinking back to your childhood.

Recall your worst fears.

Recall how new the world felt, how you smelt it, felt it, saw it.

Recall the things that gave you comfort, security and courage, as well as the things that created overbearing and irrational fears.

Think of your dreams for yourself and fears for those you loved. Think of your worst nightmares.

Think of how childhood amplifies so many of our emotions and how as children we often lack the language to explain those feelings to ourselves. That can make life bewildering and scary, stressful, even traumatic.

This week fleeting conversations with respected child protection and development specialist Luke Lamprecht, and Cassey Chambers, the Director of SADAG, opened this world to me.

In South Africa today we have approximately 20 million children among us. One way or another most children are living...