South Africa: The Masters - Johnson Showed Augusta Respect and Was Rewarded With the Green Jacket

16 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Dustin Johnson's emphatic Masters victory, where he tamed Augusta National, was confirmation of his talent and work ethic, but the old course still bared its teeth and humbled some of the best.

Bryson DeChambeau, the brash 2020 US Open champion and divisive figure on tour because his slow rate of play and outspoken views before the tournament started, claimed that he saw 67 as a par score at Augusta.

The course is a par 72, meaning, in Bryson's singular world, he needed to play every round of the 2020 Masters in five-under to be even par. It seems his main reason behind that assertion was that he could overpower a course that admittedly, does favour long hitters - and DeChambeau is the longest.

"I'm looking at it as a par 67 for me because I can reach all the par-fives in two, no problem," DeChambeau said after his practice round last Wednesday. "If the conditions stay the way they are, that's what I feel like par is for me."

As it was, world number one Dustin Johnson played his four rounds in 20-under par, a record over four rounds at the Masters. Or, in other words, Johnson played the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

