South Africa: Employment and Labour On Growing Levels of Non-Compliance in Agricultural Sector

press release

North West Employment and Labour concerned about a growing levels of noncompliance in the Agricultural Sector

The Department of Employment and Labour's Inspection and Enforcement Services Unit in the North West is concerned at the high level of noncompliance in the agricultural sector.

This follows a campaign wherein the unit has embarked on blitz inspections focusing on different sectors around Dr Kenneth Kaunda District municipality.

These inspections are focusing on compliance with Occupational Health & Safety(OHS), the National Minimum Wage (NMW) and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA); and will see a number of sectors such as Hospitality, Wholesale & Retail and Agriculture being inspected.

"When we started, we did most of the inspections in this sector. We are aware that this is one of the most problematic sectors when it comes to compliance with the labour legislation and its prescripts. Indeed, we found a high number of noncomplying establishments and this is not good" said Provincial Chief Inspector, Boikie Mampuru.

According to Mampuru, the province is concerned about the high level of noncompliance in the agricultural sector. Most of the notices that were issued were amongst others for noncompliance with the National Minimum Wage Act, General Safety Regulations, Driven Machinery Regulations, Electrical Installation Regulations, Facilities Regulations and Environmental Regulations for the workplace.

Mampuru reiterated that the province will do everything it takes and will be guided by prevailing labour legislation to ensure that these employers comply to protect employees who are the ones who suffer at the end of the day. These blitz inspections are expected to continue until the 20th of November 2020.