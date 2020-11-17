South Africa: The MTBPS Outlook Is Alarming - Prepare for a Miserable Decade Ahead

16 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ann Bernstein

We are in such a deep hole that no one can confidently assert that their strategy will generate growth in the short term. What we do know is that SA needs a much more effective Cabinet and senior levels of the civil service, a much greater role for the private sector throughout the economy and considerably more honesty about what has gone wrong.

Most responses to the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) tabled by Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni have focused on the explosive trajectory of SA's sovereign debt. However, the most alarming sentence in the whole document was the Treasury's assessment that, "based on current projections output [GDP], is only expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2024."

Think about what this means for a moment.

By mid-2024, the population will be some 6% larger than it was in 2019, so per capita income will be lower by that amount (see chart). Employment levels will also be lower: employment growth (especially in the formal sector) is always slower than economic growth, so the "rebound" of GDP to 2019 levels won't be accompanied by a return to 2019 levels of employment. And in 2019 South Africa already had the...

