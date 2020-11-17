South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Conveys Condolences On Passing of Minister Walid Al-Moallem

press release

Minister Naledi Pandor conveys condolences on the passing away of His Excellency, Walid Al-Moallem, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic

We would like to express our profound sadness upon learning of the demise of His Excellency, Walid Al-Moallem, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic.

We wish to convey the sincere condolences of the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa to the bereaved family of the late Minister, and to the Government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic on this sad loss.

We laud Foreign Minister Walid AL-Moallem's impressive achievements and wish the Government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic well in their progress towards peace, development and prosperity of their country.