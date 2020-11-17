South Africa: Ghosts of Mbeki-Zuma Battle Haunt Magashule

16 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sibusiso Ngalwa

The lesson was clear. Political conferences are not won on the superiority of an argument but rather on numbers. Those numbers depend largely on who has spent more money buying delegates.

First published in DM168

On a hot Sunday morning in December 2007, then ANC President Thabo Mbeki took the podium to address the governing party's 52nd national congress in Polokwane.

The logic of the ANC holding a national congress in Limpopo in the middle of summer remains a mystery. But the heat could be felt inside and outside the giant white marquee that housed the more than 4,000 delegates accredited to attend and vote at the congress.

The stakes were high and so was the political temperature. It was a hotly contested congress, with Mbeki facing his one-time friend-cum-political-nemesis Jacob Zuma.

As Mbeki delivered his opening address and political report on 16 January, it soon became clear that the majority of the delegates were a hostile crowd. His speech centred on the character of the ANC and the direction the party was taking. Some kind of political stock-taking. He then posed a question: "Our collective responsibility in this important gathering is to ask ourselves whether in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

