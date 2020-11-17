South Africa: Sport, Arts and Culture Pays Tribute to Late Mhlobo Wenene Sports Presenter, Bra Sthera

press release

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture pays tribute to Bra Sthera, Late Mhlobo Wenene Sports presenter

It is with sadness, shock and a heavy heart that we heard of the passing of popular Umhlobo Wenene fm Sports Presenter, Sithembiso Ngqezana, popularly known as STHERA who succumbed to Covid-19.

A gentle giant of the sports broadcasting fraternity has fallen.

Sthera was very passionate about his work, very dedicated and loved his craft.

When you listened to his daily evening Sports show on Umhlobo Wenene from 7-8pm, Monday to Thursday, as well as on weekends, that passion came across very clearly. He was a special person with a deep knowledge of sports and tackled Sports issues with no fear or favour, always striving to give his best to the Abaphulaphuli emakhaya.

Sthera was a very humble man and he made the show about "abaphulaphuli" and not about himself.

The South African sports broadcasting industry is poorer for the loss of Sthera, a servant of the industry, from whom much was still expected.

The Ngqezana family, Umhlobo Wenene, The SABC and the country at largThe Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Pays Tribute to Bra Sthera, Late Mhlobo Wenene Sports Presentere have lost a great asset and one of our finest broadcasters.

Sthera uyibekile induku ebandla.

Ubengumhlobo Wabaphulaphuli Wenene. He will be sorely missed.

May his Soul rest in Peace.