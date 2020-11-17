South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala On Reconfiguration of Provincial Executive Council

17 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Statement by the premier of Kwazulu-Natal, Mr Sihle Zikalala announcing the reconfiguration of the Provincial Executive Council

Today the Judge President of KwaZulu-Natal, Achmat Japie, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of two MEC's who have been re-assigned to new portfolios within the KZN Provincial Executive Council.

Premier Sihle Zikalala has announced that:

1. MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who is also the Leader of Government Business has been re-assigned to the portfolio of Finance.

2. MEC Ravi Pillay has been re-assigned to the portfolio of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs

Premier Zikalala has congratulated both MEC's on their newly assigned responsibilities and wish the well in their new roles.

"The two MEC's are seasoned leaders who boost a wealth of experience in government. We expect them to hit the ground running and ensure that we accelerate the pace to deliver on the eight key priorities of the 6th administration and improve the lives of the people of our province. This reconfiguration will re-invigorate and introduce effective strategies that will position government to focus on accelerating transformation. Their contribution will be more critical as we respond to the current economic crisis exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Premier Sihle Zikalala.

