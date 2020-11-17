South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Western Cape Water Situation

16 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The high rising temperatures in some parts of the Western Cape are a clear sign that the winter rainfall hydrological cycle has come and gone. The Department anticipates high water use during this time of the year which may lead to a week-by-week decline in the dam levels.

According to the hydrological report of today 16 November, the combined dam levels of the Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS) has stabilized. The Theewaterskloof, the largest dam in the province, has still maintained to 100% mark since last week. The Misverstand Dam is the only dam that saw a decrease of more than 5% this week.

"DWS urges water users in particular the high-end users to practice water conservation tips including fixing leaking taps and recycling water", says Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson forthe National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

Meanwhile, DWS is geared to observe World Toilet Day on 19 November 2020. World Toilet Day is an annual event organized by the United Nations to raise awareness about the crucial role sanitation plays in reducing diseases and creating healthier communities. DWS Western Cape in particular will observe World Toilet Day through a door-to-door awareness campaign in the Thembalethu area in George.

"Water is Life, Sanitation is Dignity"

