Somalia: Six People Killed, 8 Others Injured After Explosion At Mogadishu Police Academy

17 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least six people were killed and eight others injured as a result of an explosion that targeted General Kahiye Police Academy in Hamar Jajab district attacked but exploded at a restaurant in close proximity to the police base.

The blast, which was reportedly carried out by a man wearing an explosives vest, took place at a restaurant shop near the General Kahiye Police Academy in Hamar Jajab district.

"A blast occurred at a restaurant near the General Kahiye Police Academy and killed six people," police spokesman Sadik Ali to the media.

According to a witness, police opened fire after the explosion.

It is yet unclear who is behind the attack.

Last week, a landmine blast targeted a convoy carrying Somalia's Minister of Labour and Social Services Duran Farah Ahmed at KM-4 Junction in the Somalian capital.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack at the time either, but the Al-Qaeda*-linked group, Al-Shabaab, had in the past carried out similar attacks in Mogadishu, for political reasons, in a bid to topple the central government in the Horn of the African country.

