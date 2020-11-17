Congo-Kinshasa: Congolese Singer Tshala Muana Freed

17 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Patrick Ilunga

Congolese singer Tshala Muana was Tuesday released from police custody following pressure from Joseph Kabila's PPRD party.

The singer was arrested Monday in the capital Kinshasa. This followed last week's release of her song, which was seen as critical of the government of DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi.

Tshala Muana is a known supporter of Joseph Kabila, Tshisekedi's predecessor.

The song chides a leader who is ungrateful to his mentor. The mentor is not mentioned in the song but it is believed to be a reference to Kabila who helped Tshisekedi form a coalition that led to the formation of his government last year.

