Gambia U-17 Brace Up for Wafu Tourney

17 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia U-17 Team; the baby Scorpions continue to prepare for their forth coming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A tournament in Sierra Leone with regular trainings at the GFF National Technical Training Center in Yundum.

The tournament, billed for the 11 to 20 December, 2020 has permitted Coach Abdioulie Bojang to release a provisional squad that has kicked off training at the NTTC.

"This category is always very complicated because it involves an MRI Test but hopefully all of them can make it," Bojang said.

The former Gambia international sounded confident with his charges, saying: "we already have a team in place and very much satisfied with what I'm seeing."

"I believe we will put up a respectable performance during the tournament".

The list comprises players from the school system and the Lower Leagues at the National level which according to Bojang would be trimmed to 25 players with the official list to be submitted to WAFU.

Squad List:

Momodou Bah Mindaw SSS

Ebrima Touray Masroor SSS

Kebba Jawara St. Peters SS

Morror Conteh Gambia SSS

Dembo Saidykhan Sheikh Mass Kah SSS

Omar Saidykhan Mingdaw SSS

Fa Kebba Jammeh Gambia SSS

Ebrima Jeng Gambia SSS

Ali Sillah Sifoe SSS

Jim Jeng Mingdaw SSS

Essa Sallah Gambia SSS

Muhammed Paul Bangura Bakoteh SSS

Muhammed Manjang Sinchu Balya SSS

Yankuba Minteh Bakoteh SSS

Malick Bojang Mingdaw SSS

Adama Bojang Kairaba SSS

Alasan Yirajang Gambia SSS

Sering Modou Faal Gambia SSS

Mustapha Jah Aji Sukai SSS

Abdoulie Baldeh Gambia SSS

Sellou Jallow Latrikunda UBS

Ousainou Cham John Pickerring SSS

Sana Ceesay Kanifing SSS

Modou Lamin Jarju John Pickerring SSS

Muhammed Marr Ndows Comprehensive SSS

Landing Jarju Abuko SSS

Baba Badjie Abuko UBS

Lamin Sillah Aji Sukai SSS

Modou Marong Gambia SSS

Abubacarr Jarra Kairaba SSS

Momodou Sarjo Kairaba SSS

Ousman Ceesay Mingdaw SSS

Bakary Beyai Aji Sukai SSS

Baboucarr Sanneh Bottrop SSS

Bakary Jatta Gambia SSS

Kebba Njie Ndows Comprehensive SSS

Muhammed Bajo Keneba SSS

Sulayman Jawla St Augustine SSS.

Source: GFF

