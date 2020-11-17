Gambia U-17 Brace Up for Wafu Tourney

The Gambia U-17 Team; the baby Scorpions continue to prepare for their forth coming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A tournament in Sierra Leone with regular trainings at the GFF National Technical Training Center in Yundum.
The tournament, billed for the 11 to 20 December, 2020 has permitted Coach Abdioulie Bojang to release a provisional squad that has kicked off training at the NTTC.
"This category is always very complicated because it involves an MRI Test but hopefully all of them can make it," Bojang said.
The former Gambia international sounded confident with his charges, saying: "we already have a team in place and very much satisfied with what I'm seeing."
"I believe we will put up a respectable performance during the tournament".
The list comprises players from the school system and the Lower Leagues at the National level which according to Bojang would be trimmed to 25 players with the official list to be submitted to WAFU.
Squad List:
Momodou Bah Mindaw SSS
Ebrima Touray Masroor SSS
Kebba Jawara St. Peters SS
Morror Conteh Gambia SSS
Dembo Saidykhan Sheikh Mass Kah SSS
Omar Saidykhan Mingdaw SSS
Fa Kebba Jammeh Gambia SSS
Ebrima Jeng Gambia SSS
Ali Sillah Sifoe SSS
Jim Jeng Mingdaw SSS
Essa Sallah Gambia SSS
Muhammed Paul Bangura Bakoteh SSS
Muhammed Manjang Sinchu Balya SSS
Yankuba Minteh Bakoteh SSS
Malick Bojang Mingdaw SSS
Adama Bojang Kairaba SSS
Alasan Yirajang Gambia SSS
Sering Modou Faal Gambia SSS
Mustapha Jah Aji Sukai SSS
Abdoulie Baldeh Gambia SSS
Sellou Jallow Latrikunda UBS
Ousainou Cham John Pickerring SSS
Sana Ceesay Kanifing SSS
Modou Lamin Jarju John Pickerring SSS
Muhammed Marr Ndows Comprehensive SSS
Landing Jarju Abuko SSS
Baba Badjie Abuko UBS
Lamin Sillah Aji Sukai SSS
Modou Marong Gambia SSS
Abubacarr Jarra Kairaba SSS
Momodou Sarjo Kairaba SSS
Ousman Ceesay Mingdaw SSS
Bakary Beyai Aji Sukai SSS
Baboucarr Sanneh Bottrop SSS
Bakary Jatta Gambia SSS
Kebba Njie Ndows Comprehensive SSS
Muhammed Bajo Keneba SSS
Sulayman Jawla St Augustine SSS.
Source: GFF
