Gambia Regains Top Spot in Group D

17 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Cherno Omar Bobb

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions yesterday, Monday secured a convincing 2-1 win over Gabon at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to regain their lead at the top of group D in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Two second half goal from Modou Barrow and Musa Barrow ensured The Gambia secure the maximum three points.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors winger Mo Barrow put The Gambia ahead in the 49th minute after capitalising on goalkeeper Mfa Mezui Anthony's blunder when he failed to clear a back pass from one of his defenders.

Bologna forward Musa Barrow sealed the victory for the Scorpions in the 78th minute of the encounter played behind closed door with a well taken shot following Baboucarr 'Steve' Trawally's cleaver play.

Defender Ecuele Manga Bruno scored Gabon's consolation goal in the 87 minute with a brilliant header from Bouanga Denis set piece.

The Scorpions suffered the same score line defeat to the Panthers in their first-leg tie played at Franceville last Thursday.

The win ensured The Gambia regain their lead at the top of group D with 7 points. Gabon also has 7 points after four group games but The Gambia lead on goal different.

DR Congo is with 3 pints while Angola is with one point in group D of the Cameroon 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

DR Dongo and Angola face off again today in the second leg of their qualifier.

The win boosts The Gambia's chances of securing their first ever African Cup of Nations appearance with two more games to play (a home game against Angola and an away game to DR Congo).

