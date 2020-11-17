Tanzania: Seven People Arraigned in Bukoba Court for Breach of Peace

17 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa, Bukoba

SEVEN people appeared before Kagera Resident Magistrate's court on Tuesday, facing various offenses, including breach of peace.

They include former parliamentary candidate for Bukoba Urban constituency on Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendelkeo (Chadema) ticket, Chifu Adonis Kalumuna (39).

Kalumuna contested the Bukoba Urban parliamentary seat on Chadema ticket but lost to CCM candidate, Stephen Byabato, who garnered 29,883 votes against 16,673 votes he garnered.

Together with Kalumuna, who is also former Bukoba Municipal Mayor, before Resident Magistrate Joseph Luambano were Islam Hanala (49), Antidius Mutajoa (46), Abdulmalik Audax (36), Jovitus Rwebangira (27), the Bukoba Urban Chadema Chairman Victor Sherejei (54) and Sosthenes Mutashoberwa (41).

Prosecuting, State Attorney Suzan Masule assisted by Shomari Haruna and Juma Mahona told the court that on October 21, this year at the Kaitaba Stadium, the accused caused a breach of the peace, destroying several properties, including a police patrol car with registration number PT 1835, a Toyota and another vehicle with registration number T9911 BRG, property of Ivan Joseph.

Ms Masule also alleged that the accused assaulted the Bukoba District Commanding Officer (OCD), Babu Sanare. When the charges were read to them, the accused pleaded not guilty.

The accused are being defended by three advocates- Mr Dastan Mutagahywa, Lameck John and Revelian Serapion.

Magistrate Luambano set bail conditions, that each accused should sign bail bond of 5m/- with two reliable sureties.

He also ordered the seventh accused (Mutashoberwa), who was not in court yesterday (Tuesday) claiming to be sick, to ensure that he produces documents from a government hospital.

He fixed the Criminal Case No 257/2020 for preliminary hearing (PH) on December 1, this year.

