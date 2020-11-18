Nigeria: Lagos Shuts 16 Health Facilities for Quackery, Others

18 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency has shut 16 health facilities across the state for quackery and non-compliance with other regulatory standards

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Abiola Idowu, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

The statement quoted Idowu as saying this at Ikeja while reviewing the activities of the Agency for the month of September and October, 2020.

She explained that "out of 280 health facilities monitored in the months under review, 16 facilities were shut for infractions ranging from quackery, operating beyond schedule, lack of qualified medical personnel to non-registration of facilities, training of auxiliary nurses and lack of basic equipment".

She warned that the government would not tolerate unprofessional practices, which could compromise the health and the wellbeing of patients.

The HEFAMA boss noted that any facility owner or operator found perpetrating any of these acts will be prosecuted accordingly and the facility sealed.

"These unethical practices could compromise the health status of patients and undermine the huge investment of the government in qualitative healthcare delivery. Hence, any healthcare facility owner or operator found perpetrating any of these acts will be prosecuted accordingly and the facility sealed," she added.

While clarifying that health facilities earlier sealed can be reopened after all standards and instructions have been observed and approval granted by the Honourable Commissioner for Health, the Executive Secretary disclosed that 14 facilities were reopened in the two months under review after complying with the set standards.

