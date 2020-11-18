Nigerian Army Taking 'Crocodile Smile' to South-East, Cross River

17 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Nigerian Army's 82 Division is hosting a two-day inter-agency training workshop to launch the Exercise Crocodile Smile VI.

The Nigerian Army says it has concluded plans for an inter-agency training workshop as part of its preparations for the launch of 'Exercise Crocodile Smile VI'.

The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Enugu, Aliyu Yusuf, stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Enugu.

"In line with Nigerian Army Training Directive 2020, 82 Division will be hosting a 2-day inter-agency training workshop to launch the Exercise Crocodile Smile VI in the South-East and Cross River," Mr Aliyu, a colonel, said.

"The workshop will be held between November 18 and November 19 at the division's headquarters.

"The workshop is designed to further boost the existing cooperation among the various security agencies operating within 82 Division Area of Responsibility (AOR)," Mr Yusuf stated.

The army spokesperson said that the theme of the workshop: "Inter-agency collaboration: imperative for joint internal security operation," would be achieved through carefully selected lectures.

According to him, the workshop is open to all security outfits and formations within the division's AOR.

