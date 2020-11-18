Nigeria/Sierra Leone: Nigeria's Super Eagles Fail to Beat Sierra Leone

17 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jide Alaka

The match ended 1-1.

The Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown, Sierra Leone, was a hostile playing surface to the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday as they were held to a second draw in four days.

The point keeps them in the hunt for qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Cup tournament to be held in Cameroon.

Despite the words and the plan to redeem - the eagles were not able to engineer sustained pressure on the Leone Stars as the dry and bumpy pitch ensured great football could not be displayed.

The first half was as lacklustre as can be imagined with both teams jostling for midfield supremacy.

Gernot Rohr had to make an injury substitution as Oghenekaro Etebo had to go off and the Galatasaray midfielder was replaced by Shehu Abdullahi.

The Eagles upped the ante in the second half and had some chances to get the go-ahead goal but a header was cleared off the line in the third minute of the second half.

Iheanacho for a second though he had given the Eagles the lead in the 61st minute but the referee had blown his whistle even before Alex Iwobi crossed the ball.

Alhassan Koroma had a chance for the Stars on the dot of full time but he panicked and rushed his effort. Nigeria thus held on to their leadership of Group L with eight points from four matches; followed by Benin, who drew 0-0 with Lesotho, away in Maseru.

The Eagles' next matches are scheduled for March 2021, when they will face Benin away and finish their campaign at home to Lesotho.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.