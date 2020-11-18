Nigeria: Court Grants #EndSARS Protester, Peter Eromosele Bail

A Magistrate Court in Yaba has granted bail to embattled #ENDSARS protester, Peter Eromosele in the sum of one million naira and two sureties who must be family members.

The court also rejected a request by the police to detain Eromosele for another 30 days to enable them conclude investigations.

Eromosele is accused of providing financial aid to those who participated in the #ENDSARS protest which later turned violent after it was hijacked by hoodlums.

More details later...

Vanguard News Nigeria