Nigeria: Court Grants #EndSARS Protester, Peter Eromosele Bail

17 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

A Magistrate Court in Yaba has granted bail to embattled #ENDSARS protester, Peter Eromosele in the sum of one million naira and two sureties who must be family members.

The court also rejected a request by the police to detain Eromosele for another 30 days to enable them conclude investigations.

Eromosele is accused of providing financial aid to those who participated in the #ENDSARS protest which later turned violent after it was hijacked by hoodlums.

More details later...

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.