Nigeria: Defection - Umahi Left for Personal Reasons - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, Tuesday night, attributed the defection of Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi from its fold to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to personal reasons.

The party had through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan earlier denied knowledge of the governor's defection.

However, the PDP revised itself in a statement signed by the publicity scribe, saying, "Our party thanks Governor Umahi for services rendered to the people of Ebonyi state, as the State Chairman of Ebonyi PDP (2003 to 2007); deputy governor of Ebonyi state (2007 to 2015) and two-term governor of Ebonyi (2015 till date), all elected on the platform of the PDP.

"As we wish Governor Umahi all the best in his adventure, we call on the members of our party to remain calm and committed to the ideals of our party as no individual is bigger than the PDP."

