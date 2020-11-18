Kenya: Breakthrough in Infection That Affects Expectant Women

A Kenyan university lecturer has won global recognition for devising a fast and affordable procedure to diagnose maternal infections blamed for new-born deaths.

Dr Jesee Gitaka, a lecturer at Mount Kenya University, has been feted for a project he undertook with Prof Nicole Pamme from the University of Hull in the United Kingdom that offers hope for expectant mothers. The pair has come up with diagnostics for Group B Streptococcus (GBS), a bacterial infection that often results in premature, stillbirths and new-born deaths.

They developed a simple 'lab-on-a-chip' device that can detect GBS in urine samples in under 20 minutes, according to a citation by the Newton Prize 2020.

"The researchers hope to adapt and develop their device to support efforts for affordable and robust Covid-19 tests in Kenya," states the Newton Fund, an initiative that supports researchers and innovators around the world to find lasting solutions to global challenges, such as health, food security and climate change under the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in the UK.

They bagged a cash prize of UK£200,000 (about KSh27 million) for the pathogen point-of-care analysis. Dr Gitaka, an expert in infectious diseases and tropical medicine, said the infection - which affects about a quarter of pregnant women in the country - is never detected due to lack of diagnostics.

Asymptomatic

"About 25 per cent of expectant women have the infection but are usually asymptomatic. Unfortunately, medics have been unable to diagnose it, leading to babies being born with various complications," he told the Nation.

It causes premature birth, jaundice, meningitis and mental impairment. However, the diagnostics will now help reduce maternal mortality. To detect the infection, medics will be required to screen urine samples from pregnant women during pre-natal clinics or delivery. The tests will be done in 30 minutes at a cost of Sh400.

"Once approved by the Ministry of Health, pregnant women will easily get tested and get early treatment to prevent new-born sepsis," said Dr Gitaka. New-born sepsis is a severe infection in an infant not more than 28 days old, which accounts for 20 per cent of neonatal deaths in Kenya.

Dr Gitaka and Prof Pamme received UK£100,000 (about KSh14 million) from the British Council for the project in 2018.

Pamme, a professor of analytical chemistry, said the diagnosis will be "fast and precise".

"It motivates me and my team to be able to work on the Newton Fund projects," she said.

The two were among six winners announced at the Newton Prize virtual awards from a shortlist of 27 research and innovation projects from the UK, Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, South Africa and Turkey.

Solve global challenges

The British Council chief executive, Ciarán Devane, said the Newton Prize offers a great opportunity for researchers to solve global challenges. It demonstrates how international research partnerships and networks contribute to the welfare and sustainable long-term growth in partner countries. The British Council Country Director Jill Coates said the fund has supported over 400 scientists from Kenya and the UK.

"I am delighted that one of our most impactful Kenyan partnerships has won the Newton Prize 2020. Congratulations to the teams at the University of Hull and MKU for their ground-breaking work in maternal health," she said.

An article published in BMC Infectious Diseases journal in April this year indicated that statistics from the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) between January and December 2015 ranked neonatal sepsis as the highest infectious cause of neonatal deaths at 20 per cent. Based on the statistics and an estimated 25.2 per cent GBS prevalence, approximately 500 neonates die annually at KNH, which translates to about two deaths daily from early onset GBS disease.

Another research supplement published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal and launched at the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, estimated one in five pregnant women in the world carries GBS bacteria, which is a major, yet preventable, cause of maternal and infant mortality.

Led by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and involving more than 100 researchers, the scientists estimate that out of 410,000 GBS cases annually, there will be at least 147,000 stillbirths and infant deaths.

And despite being home to only 13 per cent of the world's population, Africa had the highest burden, with 54 per cent of cases and 65 per cent of stillbirths and infant deaths.