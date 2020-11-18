Kenya: Little Activity As WPL Transfer Window Closes

Following Monday's end of the 10-week transfer window for the National Women Premier League, clubs are finalising transfers with hopes that the league will soon return.

However, only few clubs have managed to get new players. With eyes on the top teams boosting their skill power, league champions Vihiga Queens coach Alex Alumirah has managed to acquire three players to add to his squad.

The three new players include 18-year-old Joan Madirie from Gafford, 17-year-old Bridgid Mohonja and 18-year-old Sumeiya Mwanakombo from Mudavadi Girls High School and Madira Girls High School, respectively.

With the uncertainty over the league's resumption, Alumirah told Nation Sport that even after being in the league for almost five years now the process of acquiring players has always been tedious due to the lack of structures and value attached to both the process and the players.

"We are tired of constantly having to rely on picking players from high schools and failing to attach value to their skills. We are lucky to get some funding from the Vihiga County Government, but the money cannot be solely directed to acquiring players leading us to stick to the players and losing out on the skilled ones from the various teams," he said.

The 2017 champions Thika Queens' coach Duncan Njoroge said they could only afford to get Harambee Starlets captain and Oserian striker Dorcas Shikobe at their capacity.

He expressed that without sponsors, there is very little they could do and, like many other clubs, they resort to maintaining their initial squads.

Thika Queens finished third last season.