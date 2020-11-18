Kenya: Senegal Unleash NBA Stars On Kenya's 'Morans'

Kenya's men's national basketball team started residential training Monday as the government pledged to do everything possible to support them ahead of their Fiba 2021 Afro-Basket qualifiers in Kigali next week.

This happened as Senegal, opponents of Kenya's "Morans" in the opening match of the week-long tournament, named three National Basketball Association (NBA) League stars in their 25-man provisional squad for the Kigali tournament which runs from November 24 to 29 at the state Kigali Indoor Arena.

Tacko Fall, the seven-foot-five Boston Celtics centre, Gorgui Dieng, a seven-foot-four Memphis Grizzlies centre and Utah Jazz guard George's Niang will be in a 12-man final roster that will battle Angola, Kenya and Mozambique in Group 'B' for the three available slots for the Afro-Basket finals also to be staged in Rwanda next August.

Speaking in Mombasa at the weekend, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said the ministry is doing everything possible to ensure the "Morans" take part in this prestigious event despite the shortage of funds at her ministry.

"We know the importance of the championships as a ministry and are doing everything possible to pull resources to ensure the players will be in Rwanda in time for the championships," Amina said.

Kenya Basketball Federation chairman Paul Otula said the federation had put all the players in training in camp from Monday.