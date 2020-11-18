Rwanda/Cape Verde: Cape Verde Sting Amavubi's Africa Nations Cup Hopes

RWANDA'S hopes of qualifying for next year's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is in tatters after a goalless draw against Cape Verde which means the national side will stay rooted at the bottom of the table with three points and zero goals scored.

Amavubi went into the match needing a win to entertain any hopes of qualifying for Africa's premier tournament after 16 years but those hopes dwindled in the early stages of the match as the visitors attacked relentlessly missing several chances to go ahead.

The National team's problems were made worse in the 29th minute when midfielder Ally Niyonzima who plays for Tanzania top flight side Azam was given a second yellow card for a bookable offence.

Vincent Mashami's team held on as the visitors used their one man advantage to pour forward but a combination of wasted chances and bad luck managed to have Amavubi stay in the game in the first half.

At the start of the second half, striker Meddie Kagere was replaced by Kevin Muhire while Savio Dominique Nshuti came on for Haruna Niyonzima as Mashami sought to inject some pace in the team and also steady the midfield.

However, both teams missed several chances and the visitors failed to make use of their one-man advantage. Amavubi now face the unenviable task of beating Mozambique by not less than two clear goals in Kigali and away against Cameroon if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the 2021 Afcon.

After three matches so far, Cameroon are still top of the table with 10 points. Mozambique is in second place with four points while Cape Verde have four points too but with an inferior goal return and Rwanda is bottom with two points.

Rwanda is the only country which has not scored a goal in the Afcon qualifiers after four rounds.

Tuesday

Rwanda 0-0 Cape Verde