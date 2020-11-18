Rwanda/Zambia: Rayon Skipper Nizeyimana in Zambia for Trials

18 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports midfielder Mirafa Nizeyimana is in Zambia where he is undergoing a trial at the NAPSA Stars, a top flight Zambian club.

The 25-year-old who departed on Tuesday, November 17 has been at Rayon Sports for a year but has been talking to different teams which also include TAS de Casablanca in Morocco.

Zambia's NAPSA Stars are reportedly to have agreed a fee of Rwf20 million ($20,000) with Nizeyimana if he passes the trial. Rayon Sports will get Rwf7m from that and he will take Rwf13 million.

Mirafa Nizeyimana comes from a footballing family. His older brothers Ismael Gikamba and Ibrahim Itangishaka play for Marines FC and Etincelles FC respectively.

He started his football education in a youth team coached by Mungo Jitiada 'Vigoureux' in Rubavu and later joined Marines FC.

He later moved to Etincelles before playing for some of the top elite clubs in the country that include; Police FC, APR FC and Rayon Sports.

NAPSA Stars finished in fourth position in the Zambian super league and qualified for the CAF Confederations Cup where they are set to take on Ngazi Sports of Comoros in the preliminary round on November 27.

