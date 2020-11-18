Rwanda: Top Kigali Restaurants Closed Over Hygiene, Safety

The City of Kigali authorities have ordered the closure of up to 12 food outlets after inspections revealed they were dangerous for revellers.

The closures are part of regular operations that have been going on for the last four months, The New Times has learned.

Those that up their standards and meet the City's hygiene requirements are allowed to re-open after getting a green light from the inspectors.

Among the restaurants that were asked to close is Billy's, a high-end restaurant located in the affluent Nyarutarama neighbourhood.

Other popular places that have been closed include Classic Hotel - Kicukiro, Come Again Bar - Remera and Nyirasafari Chantal Restaurant located in the buzzing Nyabugogo area.

The operation has also seen butcheries that do not meet the hygiene standard closed.

In an exclusive interview with The New Times, the Mayor of Kigali, Pudence Rubingisa called on businesses to adhere to the City's guidelines to avoid disruptions in their operations.

"We need to make sure that the standards of this city are upheld be it in cleanliness, urbanization, or environment protection among others," Rubingisa said, adding that on a positive note, people in the city are pleasantly responsive to in regard to such policies.

On safety, the Mayor said that businesses that operate in locations that are still construction sites pose a danger to the public and the City is swinging into action to ensure safety.

Century Park, a complex that comprises high-end villas, two restaurants [Billy's and Tung Chinese Cuisine], a lounge - Chillax, and incomplete apartment blocks have been deemed hazardous and ordered to shut down.

"They [Century Park] are running a restaurant at a construction site. This is not proper because security-wise, it is risky for people to come and park under scaffoldings and so on," Mayor Rubingisa said.

"From an engineering point of view, it is not safe for people to be in such an environment that is more of a construction site."

The Mayor added that inspections will continue in different parts of the city to ensure standards are not breached.