Namibia: 'Resolve Labour Disputes Amicably'

The Ministry Of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation has urged employers and employees to find amicable solutions to labour disputes instead of resorting to violence.

The ministry's executive director, Bro-Matthew Shinguadja, in a statement today said employers are urged to ensure compliance with the timely payment of remuneration as stipulated in the Labour Act.

Shinguadja said they have received an official complaint on 30 October over the non-payment of salaries from a farmworker of Cando Farming in the Hochfeld district.

The farmworker was allegedly assaulted by the farm manager after having asked for his unpaid salary.

The overdue remuneration of N$3 000 was eventually paid to the farmworker on 2 November.

He has since opened a criminal case with the Namibian Police against the manager.

"Although remuneration in that case has been fully settled, the ministry would like to state that the practice of withholding an employee's remuneration is in contravention of the Labour Act," he said.

Shinguadja said an employer is obliged to pay an employee any monetary remuneration entitled to him/her not later than one hour after the completion of the ordinary hours of work on the normal payday.

He said it is unfortunate that this incident took place at a time the country is preparing to ratify the International Labour Organisation Convention 190 concerning the elimination of violence and harassment in the workplace.

The convention was tabled in the National Assembly in August this year, and arrangements are currently underway to deposit instruments of ratification with the ILO director general.

Shinguadja said once the convention is ratified, Namibia will have the important responsibility to promote a general environment of zero tolerance of violence and harassment at work.