Uganda: Works At Katosi Water Treatment Plant 95 Percent Complete, Says Contractor

17 November 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Jessica Sabano

The entire construction works of Katosi water treatment/ Katosi water works is currently at 95 percent complete, the contractor has said.

The water treatment facility is under construction in the lake side town of Katosi in Ntenjeru sub-county Mukono district. The construction started in 2019 but in 2011, the government through National Water and Sewage Corporation (NWSC) began to make plans to construct a water treatment facility at Katosi, to augment the facility at Ggaba to meet the needs of the rapidly growing population of Kampala metropolitan area.

The plant is expected to pump 160,000 cubic meters (160 million Liters) of water daily, expandable to 240,000 cubic meters (240 million liters) daily.

According to the Quality Engineer, Mr Simon Ssembela, civil works is at 95 percent; that's mechanical and electrical.

"It's only laying some pipes from the lake and connecting electricity to some areas remaining but everything is now finished and the actual pumping of water will be Early next year," he said.

During an evaluation visit to the treatment plant project site by stakeholders from Wakiso, Mukono and Kampala districts, it was revealed that the water treatment plant is expected to be operational by February next year.

Eng Badru Kiggundu, the board chairman NWSC said Katosi plant will help supply enough water to Kampala and the surrounding areas.

"I am confident that will be ready to consumers in February 2021," Eng.Kiggundu said.

He warned Ugandans against water theft as the operations will soon start and said whoever will be got will face the law.

"The pipes are costly and therefore, pay your water bills to avoid inconveniences," he said.

The Local council chairperson- Kiwanga village in Mukono municipality, Mr Richard Lugolobi Kasirivu who also visited the site lauded NWSC for the project.

"Many people have been hospitalized due to drinking dirty water and others have lost lives so this Katosi project will help to reduce on water diseases," he said.

Annet Namukasa a resident in Mukono district lauded NWSC for the project and asked government to make water affordable for all Ugandans saying water is life.

The Kampala Water General Manager, Eng Mahmood Lutaaya revealed that during the NWSC Baraza at head office last week, they discovered that they lose 40 percent of water pumped due to theft.

"We spend a lot of money and try to make sure that water reaches people's homes but we have a few Ugandans who try out all means of stealing water," Eng Lutaaya said.

From the plant, water shall be pumped to the new Nsumba reservoirs. The water shall then reach Kampala via Mukono-Sonde-Namugongo areas.

