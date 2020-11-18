Uganda: We Are Phasing Out Regional Visas, Says IGAD Official

We are phasing out

regional visas, IGAD official, Ms Lucy Daxbacher,

Paul Adude

ENTEBBE- An official of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has said that scrapping visas will promote free movement of citizens across member states.

"Member states are working towards the abolishing visas by 2028 so that citizens in these countries travel within the region without a need for a visa. They will rather only be required to get a stamp upon arrival in another country," Ms Lucy Daxbacher, the project officer for protocols on free movement of persons at IGAD, said.

Ms Daxbacher was speaking during a meeting to discuss the roadmap for implementation of the protocol on free movement of persons in the IGAD region in Entebbe on Tuesday.

She said that the protocol observes the right of entry, stay and exit which is evidenced by a drive towards a visa free region, a fundamental step being taken up by member states.

"The IGAD region is one of the most closed regions in Africa whereby one is required to have a visa to go to a majority of the eight countries, the free movement regime I benefit from is not the IGAD regime. The IGAD region needs to open up. There is need to establish a regime of free movement of goods and services," she said.

She said the protocol will facilitate 270 million people in the IGAD region to have alternative means of livelihoods, support and protection.

Dr Harriet Nabukwasi, a surveillance expert on COVID-19 at IGAD secretariat, expressed worry on the surging cases of coronavirus among the eight member states where over 4,300 deaths have been recorded in IGAD region.

"The pandemic struck us very early but by March IGAD heads of state held an extraordinary summit to discuss the regional response towards Covid 19. They tasked the secretary to convene the meeting of ministers of health and finance," she said.

Ms Nabukwasi said the IGAD member states and the European Union established a 60 million Euros (Shs 263 billion) fund to respond to Covid-19 in the region.