Kenya: Sacked By FKF, Francis Kimanzi Lands New Job

17 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Twenty eight days after he was sacked as Harambee Stars coach, Francis Kimanzi has been appointed as Wazito FC tactician on a four-year deal.

Wazito Sporting director Stephen Ochiel Tuesday told Nation Sport that Kimanzi will be assisted by former Thika United tactician John Kamau. The duo have also been allowed to come with their backroom staff.

"We have appointed Francis Kimanzi as our new coach on a four year contract and he will be assisted by John Kamau who is also an experienced coach. The official unveiling of the duo is on Thursday morning. We are now set for the new season," said Ochiel.

Kimanzi, who was replaced by Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee in the Harambee Stars hot seat, takes up the position which fell vacant after coach Fred Ambani, his assistant Salim Babu were shown the door on November 9. Babu has since been appointed Kisumu All Stars coach.

Kimanzi confirmed the appointment, but promised to say more during Thursday's official unveiling ceremony at Wazito offices in Lavington.

"I can only confirm the appointment but I shall say more about the team during the unveiling ceremony slated for Thursday. I have a lot of plans on how to improve the team," said Kimanzi.

The experienced tactician becomes the seventh coach to join Wazito in one year after Ambani, British coach Stewart Hall, Harambee Stars Under-20 coach Stanley Okumbi, Fred Ouna, Hamisi Abdalla and Egyptian- American Melis Medo.

