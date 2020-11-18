Kenya Open Bisley Champion Dies

17 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Four times Kenya Open Bisley champion Edward Legei of Kenya Police Service is dead.

Kenya Fullbore captain Sanford Otundo disclosed that a family member relayed the sad news indicating that Legei died on Monday at around 4pm at Karen Hospital, where he had been admitted since last week.

Legei, who once represented Kenya at the United Kingdom (UK) Bisley and 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games, also won the prestigious Kenya Open Bisley in 2001, 2003, 2008 and 2013.

Legei, who rose through the ranks to his current position of the Superintendent of Police, was the Fullbore captain from 2007 to 2011. He served at the Presidential Escort Unit before moving to Kitui as Sub-County Commander.

At the time of his demise, the 56-year-old Legei fondly known as Leggz in shooting circles, was the officer in charge at Police Pavillion, South C, Nairobi.

"It's shocking to lose one of the finest firers in the country. He is among the few shooters to have won the Kenya Open more than once. He is simply a legend," said Otundo, who attributed his exploits in shooting to the astute guidance from Legei.

"I embraced shooting in 2008, the year Legei had just been elected as Fullbore Captain. He guided me through the drills as a novice," said Otundo, who went on to win the Kenya Open Bisley in 2015 and 2017.

"To make a mark in the event, Legei told me to purchase my own equipment to supplement what the government had provided. It has really worked for me."

