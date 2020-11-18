Kenya/Rwanda: Rwanda-Based Agunda Eyes Contract Extension

Kenyan international goalkeeper Tyrus Agunda is hoping his accolades with Rwandese side Rwanda Police handball club will earn him a new contract with better terms.

Agunda, whose contract with Police ended last month has won back-to- back Most Valuable Player awards since joining Police in 2017 in the Rwanda National League.

The former player of Kenya Handball Federation National League sides Black Mamba and the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) jetted into the country on Monday from Rwanda hoping that his interaction with Police coach Antoine Ntabanganyimana will bring better tidings.

"I have been in Rwanda for three years. Police won the league title twice and were on course to retain the crown but the league was put on hold due to coronavirus pandemic," he said.

Agunda, who was part of the national men's handball team that failed to qualify for the Olympics this year in Tunisia, said that he had become a better player while in Rwanda.